Lobby Day at the Capitol: Everything you need to know about street closures, parking and bus route detours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands are expected to gather in Richmond for Lobby Day Monday, and traffic could be hectic.

Police are closing several roads in downtown Richmond from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to allow dozens of buses to pick up and drop off people attending Lobby Day.

The following streets will be closed:

Broad Street from 7th Street to 11th Street

9th Street from Cary Street to Marshall Street

Main Street from 9th Street to 14th Street will be closed.

NEW AT 5:30: Several road closures & @GRTCTransit detours in place ahead of Lobby Day Monday, when thousands are expected in downtown Richmond. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/UFv46hMJbU — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) January 16, 2020

VCU also notified students that parking lots M, R and A will be closed Monday.

“Individuals who use those lots should instead park at the 8th Street deck and N lot. VCU parking lots will be open only to subscribers and not the general public” Virginia Commonwealth University

If you are planning to attend Lobby Day on Monday, here is a look at the entrance & exits for Capitol Square. Visitors will be screened at the entrance at 9th Street & East Grace Street. This is also an exit. Three additional exits are near the corner of 9th Street & Bank Street. pic.twitter.com/PWEZ2JC1jV — VACapitol2020 (@VACapitol2020) January 16, 2020

Here are the updated road closures for Lobby Day 2020. They will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/FQ1e5DSqhy — VACapitol2020 (@VACapitol2020) January 16, 2020

The road closures will affect several GRTC bus routes, including the Pulse.

“The most significant changes that we’ve had to make are with some of our most popular routes because they do operate through downtown Richmond, including on some of the streets that are going to be closed on Monday,” said Carrie Rose Pace, Director of Communications for GRTC.

Three GRTC Pulse stops will be closed Monday:

Government Center East

Government Center West

VCU Medical Center East (VCU Medical Center West will remain open)

“I think the biggest challenge is to our customers who have to work or get to the hospital or do normal daily things on a Monday. When we have this type of significant impact in the city, it impacts an average person’s daily routine,” Rose Pace said.

The following GRTC routes will be detoured:

Pulse (Eastbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5 th St., left on Cary St., left on 14 th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. The following stations are closed and not served: Government Center East and VCU Medical Center East.

St., left on Cary St., left on 14 St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. The following stations are closed and not served: Government Center East and VCU Medical Center East. Pulse (Westbound): from 14 th St., buses turn left on Broad St. and serve VCU Medical Center West, then turn right on 11 th St., left on Leigh St., right on 8 th St., left on Jackson St., left on 5 th St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. The Government Center West station is closed and not served.

St., buses turn left on Broad St. and serve VCU Medical Center West, then turn right on 11 St., left on Leigh St., right on 8 St., left on Jackson St., left on 5 St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. The Government Center West station is closed and not served. 1A/B/C (Southbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5 th St., left on Cary St., right on 14 th St. and resume regular routing.

St., left on Cary St., right on 14 St. and resume regular routing. 1A/B/C (Northbound): from 14 th St., buses turn left on Broad St., right on 11 th St., left on Leigh St. and resume regular routing.

St., buses turn left on Broad St., right on 11 St., left on Leigh St. and resume regular routing. 2A/B/C (Southbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 5 th St., left on Cary St., right on 8 th St. and resume regular routing.

St., left on Cary St., right on 8 St. and resume regular routing. 2A/B/C (Northbound): from Manchester Bridge (9 th St.), buses turn left on Canal St., right on 7 th St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

St.), buses turn left on Canal St., right on 7 St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing. 5 (Eastbound): from Cary St., buses turn left on 7 th St., right on Marshall St., left on 9 th St., and serve Bay J at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

St., right on Marshall St., left on 9 St., and serve Bay J at the Temporary Transfer Plaza. 5 (Westbound): from Leigh St., buses turn left on 3 rd St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.

St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. 7A/B (Westbound): from Broad St., buses turn right on 11 th St., left on Marshall St., right on 9 th St., and serve Bay I at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

St., left on Marshall St., right on 9 St., and serve Bay I at the Temporary Transfer Plaza. 7A/B (Eastbound): from Bay I on 9 th St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza, buses turn left on Leigh St., left on 8 th St., left on Marshall St., right on College St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza, buses turn left on Leigh St., left on 8 St., left on Marshall St., right on College St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing. 12 (Westbound): from Leigh St., buses turn right on 8 th St., left on Jackson St., left on 5 th St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

St., left on Jackson St., left on 5 St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. 12 (Eastbound): regular routing; buses use Bay M on Leigh St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

14 (Eastbound): from Cary St., buses turn left on 14 th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.

St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. 14 (Westbound): from Main St., buses turn left on 14 th St., right on Canal St., right on 4 th St. and resume regular routing.

St., right on Canal St., right on 4 St. and resume regular routing. 39 (End of Line): regular routing; buses use Bay L on Leigh St. at the Temporary Transfer Plaza.

GRTC is asking riders for patience with the changes.

“When we go on detour, then we’re off of our normal planned schedule so there can be delays,” Rose Pace said.

VCU sent out an alert warning employees, students, patients and visitors to allow extra travel time.

‘No parking’ signs for Monday are already up in some spots like 8th Street in Downtown Richmond.

Want more Lobby Day 2020 traffic info? Follow @VACapitol2020 on Twitter for updates throughout the weekend and Monday.

