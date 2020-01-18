Lobby Day is not ‘place for hate or violence,’ top VA Republican leader says

House minority leader, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, center, gestures as he express frustration with the rules committee actions as Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, listens, right, during a joint session of the House and Senate Rules Committees at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The committee passed rules restricting gun access to the State buildings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert released a statement Saturday morning ahead of Lobby Day and the gun-rights rally happening on Monday.

Gilbert said Lobby Day — a day meant to allow citizens an opportunity to share causes they find important with their elected officials — is not ‘a place for hate or violence.’

Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order declaring a temporary state of emergency that will prohibit all weapons in response to the rally.

The emergency declaration is in effect from Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

The top VA Republican said that any group that comes to Richmond to ” spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn’t welcome here.”

Ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally, the top Republican in the #VA House says “any group that comes to Richmond to spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn’t welcome here.” Release from GOP Del. Todd Gilbert —> @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/xh7hQn95pf — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) January 18, 2020

So there’s no mistake, this is my message to any group that would subvert this event: you are not welcome here. While we and our Democratic colleagues may have differences, we are all Virginians and we we will stand united in opposition to any threats of violence or civil unrest from any quarter.” House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert

LATEST HEADLINES