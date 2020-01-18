RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert released a statement Saturday morning ahead of Lobby Day and the gun-rights rally happening on Monday.
Gilbert said Lobby Day — a day meant to allow citizens an opportunity to share causes they find important with their elected officials — is not ‘a place for hate or violence.’
Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order declaring a temporary state of emergency that will prohibit all weapons in response to the rally.
The emergency declaration is in effect from Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.
The top VA Republican said that any group that comes to Richmond to ” spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn’t welcome here.”
So there’s no mistake, this is my message to any group that would subvert this event: you are not welcome here. While we and our Democratic colleagues may have differences, we are all Virginians and we we will stand united in opposition to any threats of violence or civil unrest from any quarter.”House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert
LATEST HEADLINES
- Lobby Day is not ‘place for hate or violence,’ top VA Republican leader says
- Heated igloos come to Virginia Beach rooftop
- Police: Man dies after being shot in the neck at Midlothian Inn
- Family’s cat accidentally euthanized during routine vet visit
- Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings