RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia teachers will rally this morning on Lobby Day, asking lawmakers for more money for public schools.

The Virginia Education Association (VEA) is holding the rally at 9 a.m. at the Bell Tower at the corner of Franklin and 9th Streets.

The VEA said the money would help public schools deal with the staffing shortages so many Virginia schools have seen recently and the lack of classroom resources in public schools.

The organization wants lawmakers to fully fund the Standards of Quality, which are minimum staffing standards that all schools have to provide. The VEA said it would take $366 million to fund those Standards of Quality fully.

The organization is also calling on lawmakers to bump teacher salaries by 11% this year.

One delegate has proposed legislation that would change the law to pay teachers above the current national average, which is around $55,000.

The law would make a significant impact since teacher pay varies widely across the state, with a 2017 report showing salaries in Smyth County around $32,000 and more than $15,000 more than that in Arlington County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is also proposing a 1% retention bonus for August and a $5,000 merit-based bonus for teachers.