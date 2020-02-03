Localities could remove confederate statues if bill passes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than two years later, the pain of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville is still present for counter-protesters.

“I watched in horror as a hateful and disgusting man wanting to break our spirit ran his car into the crowd, killing Heather Heyer,” Anna Malinowski told a packed committee meeting in tears on Monday.

Lisa Draine’s daughter was one of the dozens injured in the clash over the fate of a monument memorializing Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“It just shows that these statues are magnets for hate and violence,” Draine said.

That’s why they’re supporting a bill that would give local governments the authority to take these monuments down. The bill narrowly cleared the Senate Local Government Committee on Monday with an 8-7 vote.

University of Virginia Professor Jalane Schmidt, an appointed member of Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee, said the city has been grappling with this issue for four years and they’re ready to take bold action.

“We had a very extended period of public engagement, we produced a 200-page report,” Schmidt said. “We don’t need legislators who don’t understand our local situation mandating to Charlottesville and other localities what to do.”

Senators decided not to include several rules for the approval process, including a required two-thirds majority, a review by the Department of Historic Resources and a voter referendum.

The bill in its current form requires localities that decide to remove a statue wait at least 30 days so that the monument can potentially be relocated. Senators voted to amend an original pitch of 180 days, which some audience members described as burdensome and unnecessary.

The committee emphasized there would likely be more process changes once the bill hits the full Senate floor.

Sons of Confederate Veterans Public Information Office Andrew Morehead said these standards are an important step towards compromise.

The group feels removing monuments is disgraceful to their family members who fought to protect Virginians.

“They say they want localities to decide. No they don’t. They want everything Confederate gone,” Morehead said. “Once that is done the natural progression is going to move on to the founders. They were slaveholders.”

Sen. Amanda Chase (R-11) says she considers the statues art, a form of free speech she says should be preserved.

“To one person it may be hate, to one person it may be history but we need to be careful that we protect our first amendment right,” Chase said.

The House Counties, Cities and Towns Committee is expected to consider their version of this bill on Friday.

