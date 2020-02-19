Marijuana decriminalization one step closer to becoming law in Virginia

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lawmakers are expected to discuss marijuana decriminalization during a Senate Committee debate Wednesday afternoon.

If signed into law, HB 972, would decriminalize simple marijuana possession and penalize those caught with weed with a small fee — $25. The bill passed with bipartisan support on Monday, Feb. 10.

Currently, the maximum fine for marijuana possession (first offense) is $500 and a 30-day jail sentence.

The bill defines “marijuana” to include hashish oil. It also states that a person who possesses no more than one-half ounce of marijuana has it for personal use.

If passed, the bill also makes records relating to marijuana arrests closed to the public. It also stops potential employers from asking applicants for that information.

Critics have said that the bill does not go far enough and that legislation is necessary.

