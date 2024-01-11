RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s General Assembly is officially back in session, and two newly-introduced bills could make tolls cheaper and high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes a little more accessible to some drivers.

Delegates Joshua Cole, D-Stafford, and Candi King, D-Dumfries have introduced two bills related to tolls in Virginia.

Cole’s bill, House Bill 135, was introduced on Jan. 1. It would allow disabled veterans with disabled veteran plates to use HOT lanes on Interstate 95 regardless of how many people are riding in their vehicles.

“Our veterans have served this country, we must in return serve them,” Cole said in a press release. “Fifteen minutes less on the road may not seem like a lot, but it really can be a game changer in mobility and freedom.”

According to the release, Cole sought feedback from disabled veterans in the state, receiving “excited support” for the legislation. Rev. Hashmel Turner, a Fredericksburg resident and disabled veteran, said he and other disabled veterans often miss appointments in Washington, D.C. — and rescheduling isn’t a simple task.

“It may be two months before you can get another appointment scheduled,” Turner said.

“We served our nation … [but many have] returned home seem to be treated [as expendable].”

Major John White, also of Fredericksburg, agreed with Turner on the frustrations of making these necessary appointments. The ability to use HOT lanes could save him valuable time.

“[To] arrive by my appointment time, I must leave at least two hours in advance [and I will]

sometimes I still miss [it] because of traffic,” White said.

King’s bill, HB 811, was introduced on Jan. 9. It would cap electronic tolls paid by Virginians at $200 a month. The bill prohibits the misusing, sharing or transferring of electronic toll devices to fraudulently max out this cap.

Additionally, the bill has a provision that would allow anyone who receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to use all toll bridges, ferries, tunnels and roads for free.

“My neighbors in the 23rd District have consistently reached out to me about the impact of excessive tolls on their family’s personal finances,” King said.

Both of these bills should see committee in the coming weeks.