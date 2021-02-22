New Virginia school-reopening bill tightens requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have advanced a new version of bipartisan school-reopening legislation that would tighten the requirements for in-person instruction that districts must offer in the next school year.

The lawmakers negotiating the bill said Monday that the aim of the latest version is to require school districts grappling with the virus pandemic to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of transmission of the coronavirus, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning under the measure.

A committee advanced the latest version of the bill Monday to the full House.