Northam officials question state watchdog agency’s role in parole board investigation in audio recording

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) is urging Gov. Ralph Northam to call a special session in order for state lawmakers to look into allegations of wrongdoing against the Parole Board, denouncing the scope of a state-funded investigation after an audio recording of a meeting between Northam’s administration and the state inspector general was shared with the media.

Virginia Secretary of Public Safety And Homeland Security Brian Moran and Northam’s chief of staff Clark Mercer met with Inspector General Michael Westfall and at least two OSIG investigators in August 2020. The meeting came after Republican lawmakers released an unreacted OSIG report that “substantiated” misconduct claims made against the parole board in its handling of Vincent Martin’s case.

In an audio recording of that meeting, first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and obtained by 8News, Westfall informs Northam’s top aides that OSIG had seven initial draft reports into the board at the time. Moran questioned the inspector general’s purview of looking into complaints made against the state’s Parole Board.

“What is OSIG’s role with respect to whether or not parole board has met 21 day notice to a commonwealth’s attorney? What is waste, fraud and abuse about that?” Moran asks Westfall.

Westfall explained that after getting multiple complaints against the parole board through a state fraud, waste and abuse hotline, and contacting its own council on whether they had jurisdiction, they felt it was within their scope to look into those specific hotline complaints.

After the recording was made public, Del. Gilbert issued a statement calling on Northam to order the General Assembly to reconvene for a special session.

“If Governor Northam takes seriously his responsibility to see that the laws are faithfully executed, he will call the General Assembly back for a Special Session and ask for a legislative review of this entire fiasco,” Gilbert’s statement said. “At a minimum, a special session will give Speaker Filler-Corn yet another opportunity to do what she should have done from the beginning — task one of our standing committees with investigating just what went wrong at the Parole Board.”

Northam’s office did not immediately respond to 8News’ request seeking comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.