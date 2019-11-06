Northam plans to reintroduce gun safety measures after Democrats win control of the General Assembly

FILE – In this July 9, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, listens to speakers along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, during a rally at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — On the heels of an historic night for Virginia Democrats, Gov. Ralph Northam laid out a number of priorities for his cabinet members Wednesday morning. A major priority being the passage of gun control measures in the coming months.

Speaking Wednesday morning, Gov. Northam says he plans to reintroduce eight bills he says will “save lives in Virginia,” including universal background checks, bans on assault weapons as well as extreme risk protective orders, also called a red flag law.

Following the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach in May, Gov. Northam called lawmakers back to Richmond for a special session on how to prevent gun violence. After 90 minutes, it was adjourned by Republicans who then tasked the Virginia State Crime Commission to evaluate the proposals.

House Speaker Kirk Cox, who won his reelection last night, as well as other members of GOP leadership called the special session an “election-year stunt.”

The commission is expected to meet next week, ahead of lawmakers returning to Richmond to decide what to do with the legislation.

When asked about his expectations for the special session later this, the governor said he is “willing to work with them.”

“I suspect most of the work to be done in January,” Gov. Northam said.

Virginia Democrats took control of the House of Delegates and state Senate following the election for the first time in more than 20 years.

Gov. Northam also laid out more priorities he has for the next two years of his administration and for the General Assembly. This story is still developing, check out the full report at 6:00 on Wednesday on 8News.