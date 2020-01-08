Northam to speak on Virginia’s economy, gun-safety measures in State of the Commonwealth address

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Virginia House of Delegates speaker-designate, Eileen Filler-Corn, front right, are surrounded by Democratic Legislators as he outlines his legislative agenda at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam plans to speak on Virginia’s economic growth and his vision to pass gun-safety measures during this year’s legislative session in his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday.

The governor was joined by Democratic leadership on the eve of the 2020 General Assembly session to share the legislative agenda he hopes to accomplish.

“Ten short years ago, our country still reeled from the global economic collapse, brought on by Wall Street greed, and nearly 1 of every 10 Americans was out of work,” Northam will say, according to an excerpt of his prepared speech provided by the governor’s office ahead of his address.

“Today, more people are working than ever before. Statewide unemployment has dropped to record lows. That’s good, and we need to keep this momentum going. But wages haven’t kept up. Too many people are under-employed, and we can’t ignore that fact.”

An excerpt of Northam’s speech reveals that the governor also plans on addressing his effort to pass gun-control legislature in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

“This issue generates great emotion. But the facts are the facts, and I want Virginians to know the facts. Gun violence takes the lives of more than one thousand Virginians every year. Three people every day. At that rate, everyone on the floor of this Chamber would be gone by March,” Northam is expected to say Wednesday night.

“These are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and little children. Virginians have had enough of the vigils and the funerals, enough of the mourning. They made that clear at the ballot box.”

Del. Roxann Robinson (R-Chesterfield) and David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke) will deliver the Republican’s response after Northam speaks.

The State of the Commonwealth is expected to begin at 7 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: