Northam’s weapons ban upheld after Virginia Supreme Court denies gun-rights group’s appeal

Capitol Connection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by gun-rights groups who aimed to get an immediate injunction to stop Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order temporarily banning all weapons on Capitol grounds ahead of Monday’s planned gun rally.

On Thursday, a Richmond Circuit Court judge upheld Northam’s temporary ban, prompting the appeal to the state’s Supreme Court.

