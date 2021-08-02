Photos: Virginia lawmakers gather for special session

Over in the Senate chamber, Plexiglas surrounded each desk. Most legislators were not wearing face masks. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State lawmakers gathered at the Virginia State Capitol on Monday to decide how to spend $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Here are images of what is going on during the first day of the special session:



Protestors demonstrated outside of the Virginia State Capitol on Monday. (Photo: Jackie Defusco)

Masks were strongly suggested, but required, in the Capitol building, despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases and new CDC recommendations. (Photo: Jackie Defusco)

While the House of Delegates was in session, about half of the lawmakers in the room were wearing face masks. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

Over in the Senate chamber, Plexiglas surrounded each desk. Most legislators were not wearing face masks. (Photo: Jackie DeFusco)

More special session news: