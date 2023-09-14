RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – President Joe Biden said he will do everything he can “to raise as much money” to help Virginia Democrats win during the state’s Nov. 7 elections.

At Biden’s direction, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is giving the Democratic Party of Virginia an extra $1.2 million for the state’s legislative races. Virginia’s campaign finance records show the DNC gave the state party $300,000 on Sept. 1.

The president’s decision, first reported by The Washington Post, brings the committee’s total investment to the state party for the election cycle to $1.5 million, a DNC official told 8News.

The money from the DNC is 15 times more than what the committee gave the state party ahead of the 2019 elections. Like that year, control of the Virginia General Assembly is on the line in the 2023 elections.

But the president signaled more could be on its way at a Democratic fundraiser Wednesday in northern Virginia. According to a transcript from the White House, Biden said he’s “going to do more” and “committed to leading the charge” in the commonwealth.

“I want to make it clear the real reason I’m here,” Biden said during the campaign reception in Fairfax County. “I’ve been told by every one of the elected officials that are on the federal level there’s one thing: The first election, as Senator [Mark] Warner said, of ‘24 is your election here in Virginia.”

“And I want you to know I’m going to do everything I can to raise as much money for you guys — we’ve already done a fair amount — making sure that you guys win,” the president continued.

Biden then touted major legislative packages he has signed into law, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, pointing to what they have and will bring to Virginia.

The president also looked ahead to his future goals, saying he believes there’s “a shot at” codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and calling for an assault weapons ban. Biden then took aim at Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia Republicans.

“And, folks, here in Virginia, the stakes have never been higher. Governor Glenn Youngkin and the extreme Republicans have made it clear that they’re trying to take us back on issues like choice,” the president said. “Virginia is, to state the obvious, a key battleground state. And I’m committed to leading the charge here.”

Dave Rexrode, Younkgin’s senior advisor, called Democrats’ abortion stance “extreme” in a statement shared with 8News.

“Virginia Democrats support abortion all the way up through and including full term birth. President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Virginia Democrats have an extreme position—they believe in no limits—elective abortion on demand,” Rexrode said. “It’s not reasonable and Virginians don’t support it. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Republicans believe common sense brings us together around 15 weeks when a baby can feel pain and with exceptions in the case of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.”

Biden then noted his decision to direct the DNC to help fund Virginia Democrats, saying he’s “going to do more” because he’s “afraid of Senator Warner,” a joke that the White House’s transcript said led the crowd to laugh.

“Look, you’re here for me, but I want you to know: I promise you, I’m here for you. I promise you,” Biden said, adding that his goal is to help protect the Democrats’ edge in the Virginia Senate and help the party take the House of Delegates.

Virginia’s early voting window begins Sept. 22.

Update: This story has been updated to include the statement from Youngkin’s senior advisor, which came after publication.