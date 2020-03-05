Political analyst weighs in on Virginia voter turnout for Super Tuesday

(WRIC) — Voter turnout in Virginia soared in the Democratic primary Tuesday, nearly doubling what the commonwealth saw in 2016.

8News spoke with political analyst Rick Meagher about what the spike in voters could mean for future elections. He says the higher than expected turnout proves people are energized about the upcoming presidential election and want to make sure their voice is heard.

Virginia’s voter turnout was more than 23 percent, breaking the state’s 2008 record for a Democratic primary election. Meagher told 8News it’s important to take that information with a grain of salt, however.

“The numbers are a little fuzzy just because we’re trying to compare this to when we had a competitive, Republican primary and a somewhat competitive Democratic primary where Hillary Clinton had already locked up the nomination, but Bernie Sanders was still a force,” he said.

Despite those factors, Meagher says the spike in voters proves there is a blue wave in Virginia and across the country.

“Exit polling has shown the biggest concern for Democratic voters this year is not healthcare, it’s not gun rights, it’s not any particular policy, it’s beating Donald Trump,” Meagher said.

But what does this mean for November?

8News asked Meagher does he believes Virginia and the nation will see a similar boost in voter turnout come General Election time?

“There’s a lot of time between now and November because a lot of things could happen,” he said. “Whoever is chosen as a Democratic nominee could make some mistakes, could cause some problems in their party, and so it’s a long way to go.”

