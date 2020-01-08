Political analyst weighs in on Virginia’s legislative session: ‘I think we’ll see change’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s legislative session begins Wednesday and for the first time since 1993 Republicans are in the minority, bringing up concerns and questions about what will change and how drastic will it be.

“2020 will be a historic year for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

8News political expert Rich Meagher believes over the next 60 days, Virginians will see more bills passed than ever before. But it won’t be as crazy as some are saying.

“We might want to pump the breaks a little bit on this idea that there will be such dramatic changes that will happen,” Meagher said. “There’s a couple of policy areas where I think we’ll see change that we haven’t seen in a long time. Gun rights will be one of them. But we’ve been talking about that for a few years already so it’s not like there’s going to be these dramatic shifts that come out of nowhere.”

With the Democrats in control though, Republicans are worried the move to the left will happen quickly and have a negative impact on the state.

“We still have a vote and a voice and we can still push forward proposals that I think reflect everyday values of Virginians,” said House Minority leader Todd Gilbert.

Gov. Ralph Northam shared the legislative priorities Virginia Democrats will pursue in the upcoming 2020 General Assembly session on Tuesday alongside new leadership from both chambers.

The first legislative priority on the “Virginia 2020 Plan” is the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. “It’s long overdue,” a release from the governor’s office said. The second issue that the plan hopes to tackle is restoring women’s reproductive rights by overturning “laws that have injected politics into women’s healthcare.”

The session will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

