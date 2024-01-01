RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats are set up to control both chambers of the General Assembly this year when they convene on Jan. 10.

“I think the idea of ‘all gas, no brakes’ is a good one,” Randolph-Macon political science professor Rich Meagher said when discussing Democrats’ mindset going into 2024. “There is no incentive for Democrats to hold back on any of their policy priorities.”

However, with Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in office, Meagher said Democratic priorities — such as protecting abortion rights and implementing stricter gun laws — may not be possible in 2024.

“I think Republicans have to move into a defensive mode, where they might try to stop legislation from happening,” Meagher said. “They might try to work with the Governor — the threat of a veto, to try to moderate and sink certain bills that they are not interested in.”

Despite this, Meagher said he expects Republicans and Democrats to work together on some issues, such as investing in K-12 education and improving the state’s behavioral health system.

“Some Republicans may say, ‘let’s work with Democrats on this issue that we think we can agree on, and at least claim some legislative victories this year — while, at the same time, trying our best to block them on the bigger issues that we disagree on,'” Meagher said.

Democrats have also introduced several constitutional amendments, including one that would enshrine abortion rights in Virginia’s constitution, in an attempt to avoid a potential veto from Youngkin.