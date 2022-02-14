Proposal to automatically restore voting rights to ex-offenders passes Virginia Senate

In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On a bipartisan vote, the Virginia Senate passed a measure to allow voters to decide if people convicted of felonies should have their voting rights automatically restored once they are released.

The proposed constitutional amendment was approved by the Virginia General Assembly last year when Democrats had majorities in both chambers, but a second vote was needed this year to put a referendum on the ballot in November.

Despite the chamber’s 25-15 vote Monday, there likely won’t be a voter referendum on the proposal after the measure was rejected by a Republican-controlled House of Delegates subcommittee last week.

House Democrats could try to force a full floor vote on its proposal Tuesday, but the chamber’s GOP majority could scrap those efforts.

The push for a ballot referendum on felon voting rights had received bipartisan support in Virginia, with one House Republican sponsoring his version of the proposal. That bill was killed in subcommittee on the same day the Democratic proposal was tabled.

In Virginia, those who are convicted of a felony automatically lose their right to vote. When the measure was first introduced last year, it called for restoring incarcerated people’s right to vote before their sentences were complete.

Unless the General Assembly passes the proposed constitutional amendment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would be the only way ex-offenders could regain their voting rights. If the measure is passed, a voter referendum would be included on the ballot for this year’s midterms without any action from Youngkin.