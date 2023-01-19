RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee moved forward bills yesterday that would cut early voting and stop the use of drop boxes.

Several other bills that would change voting laws were shot down.

A Senate committee killed a bill that would make voters show a form of identification to cast a ballot, and another that would cut down the 45-day window for early voting.

The same committee also voted down bills from state Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), including a proposal to ban drop-off locations for absentee ballots, a proposal that would have required a forensic audit of elections and a proposal ending the use of permanent absentee voter lists.

Any bill moved forward to be signed into law has to go through the chambers of the General Assembly.

To read more about what was rejected and what legislation was moved forward yesterday, click BELOW: