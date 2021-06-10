Rapper Meek Mill joins Northam for probation reform bill signing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed a bill to reform probation in Virginia.

Northam was joined by rapper Meek Mill, whose personal experience with probation has helped inspire a nationwide push for change.

“I wanted to show what a courtroom looked like when a Black man goes to court,” Mill said during the press conference. “I’ve seen people march and stand up for me and with your support I continue to do better than I started.”

Currently in Virginia, courts have broad discretion over the length of active supervision and the amount of time people can be incarcerated for following minor violations.

The bill, which takes effect July 1, sets a five-year cap on probation for felonies and a three-year maximum for misdemeanors.

“Our criminal justice system has focused too much on punishment and too little on grace for people trying to do the right thing,” Northam said. “Putting people behind bars for minor violations of probation simply adds to the nationwide problem of mass incarceration.”

“We know that this system was set up based on straight racism,” said bill sponsor Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth).

Scott said there are some exceptions to the bill’s caps on probation, including for those convicted of sex offenses.

Scott said the bill doesn’t protect those who commit a new crime while on probation but it does prevent people from being sent back to jail for their first technical violation. The legislation outlines various examples of those violations, including failure to notify a probation officer about a change to employment status, missing a meeting with a probation officer, or driving across state lines.

For a second violation, the bill says a person can be sentenced to prison for up to 14 days if there is no safe, less restrictive alternative.

For each subsequent violation after that, there are no limits on the judge’s discretion.

According to Northam, in 2018, 13 percent of people admitted to Virginia’s prisons were there for technical violations. He said, in April of this year, more than 58,000 Virginians were on probation— about double the nearly 24,000 in prison.

