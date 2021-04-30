Republican candidate for Va. lieutenant governor denounces anti-gay messages attacking campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Republican state delegate running to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor is accusing another GOP candidate in the race of homophobia after a mailer showing him attending a PrideFest event with a rainbow-striped shirt on was sent out to convention delegates with a message claiming he was not a true Republican.

The issue came to light earlier this week when Del. Glenn Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach) sent a tweet condemning a fellow Republican in the race for lieutenant governor, former delegate Tim Hugo, for being connected to the mailer.

“Tim Hugo sent a mailer attacking me for participating in #Pridefest with @RPofVB. I’m sorry for my colleague’s #homophobia, but I don’t believe the government has any place in our bedrooms PERIOD,” Davis wrote on April 27.

Hugo was not made available for an interview Friday. His campaign manager, Dustin Rhodes, said in a statement the mailer was sent only to expose Del. Davis’s “liberal voting record” and that the image was from the delegate’s public Facebook page.

“Accusations that it was anything else are nothing more than an attempt to distract voters from the fact that Glenn supported Obamacare expansion and voted this year to give taxpayer funded tuition to illegal immigrants,” Rhodes said.

The day after publicly denouncing the mailer, Davis tweeted that an anonymous text message had also been sent out to delegates voting in the upcoming GOP nominating convention on May 8 attacking his campaign.

Davis does not blame Hugo for the message, even though it does use the same image as the mailer and say Hugo is “the only conservative” in the race, instead saying the attack appeared to be “eerily similar to verbal attacks from another campaign.”

The language and rhetoric in the text message, which was shared with 8News, was denounced by Democrats and Republicans after it was made public. “Help Glenn come out of the closet by not ranking him on May 8th,” part of the message read.

While not referencing the mailer, Hugo denied that his campaign had played a part in the messages sent to convention delegates on social media.

“A recent text sent attacking my opponent Glenn Davis is NOT from our campaign,” Hugo wrote on Twitter. “We condemn the language used in this ridiculous text. The text that went out tonight falsely identifying as us was illegal. We intend to track down those responsible & hold them accountable.”

Virginia law requires political ads to include a statement indicating who is behind them before they can be sent out to voters. The state’s Department of Elections did not immediately respond to 8News’ questions regarding a possible investigation.

Rhodes added Hugo’s campaign is “still gathering our own information, and will turn it over to the responsible authority once we have the complete picture.”

Republicans will pick candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during a May 8 convention. Twelve candidates, six Democrats and six Republicans, are vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

The official duties of Virginia’s lieutenant governor are to preside over the Virginia Senate as the president of the chamber and to succeed the governor if they were to leave office for any reason before their term is over. As president of the Virginia Senate, the lieutenant governor casts tie-breaking votes when senators are split on a measure and can make rulings on disputes between lawmakers.