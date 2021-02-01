Richmond Councilman Jones announces bid to unseat state delegate in Democratic primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones officially announced plans Monday to challenge a longtime state delegate in this year’s Democratic primary as he seeks the 69th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, a district that currently includes parts of the city that Jones represents on the council.

Jones, a local pastor who has represented the city’s South Central 9th District since 2017 and ran unopposed in November, shared his intentions in December. VPM first reported Jones’ bid to unseat Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond).

“The people deserve an elected leader who is active in the community when it’s not their election year, on even and odd years,” Jones said Monday during a virtual press conference. “Someone who will call for the removal of statues before it becomes popular, because it’s the right thing to do. Someone who will march with protesters, and sit down to demand answers from police officers.”

