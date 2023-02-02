RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project appears doomed after a Virginia Senate panel voted against advancing a bill from state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond).

The city’s hopes of becoming eligible for a casino aren’t dashed yet, with a similar bill in the Virginia House of Delegates, but the 7-8 vote from the Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee on Thursday suggests it is unlikely to pass.

If the bill from Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie) is passed and signed into law, the legislation would let Petersburg voters decide whether to approve the $1.4 billion casino project from The Cordish Companies that the city has signed off on.

Cordish’s COO Zed Smith, who has attended several hearings on Morrissey and Taylor’s legislation, refused to comment when asked by 8News for a response to Thursday’s vote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.