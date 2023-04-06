RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senator Joe Morrissey is embroiled in another round of legal trouble after he initiated a defamation suit against a Richmond private investigator, who has now filed his own counter-suit re-hashing Morrissey’s clash with the Richmond City Democratic Committee.

The suit, originally filed by Morrissey in Petersburg District Court, accuses Jimmie Lee Jarvis, a Richmond private investigator and member of the Richmond City Democratic Committee (RCDC), of calling him a “violent thug,” “liar” and “sexual predator.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“All of these statements are false and defamatory per se,” Morrissey wrote in his complaint.

In response, Jarvis has filed a counter-suit in Richmond Circuit Court, accusing Morrissey himself of defamation for comments made to the Virginia Scope in February 2022 after the RCDC censured him.

“They’re a bunch of young, white, entitled, wannabe-wokes who took a break tonight from spray painting people’s homes, setting fire to the city, and smashing windows, in order to censure me for simply defending the honor of my wife,” Morrissey said.

Though Morrissey did not mention Jarvis explicitly, Jarvis said he was the one who introduced the motion to censure Morrissey and claimed in his complaint that the reporter confirmed the full context — not available publicly — makes clear that the comment was in reference to Jarvis.

“These false and damaging accusations were made with malicious intent for the express purpose of damaging Plaintiff in retaliation for the censure,” Jarvis wrote.

Violent Thug, Liar, Sexual Predator?

For his part, Jarvis admits to having tweeted, “Senator Joe Morrissey is a violent thug, a liar and a sexual predator.”

His defense, he wrote, is that the statements are simply true.

In support of his statement, Jarvis attached nearly 300 pages of news coverage from Morrissey decades in the public eye, much of it stained by scandal.

Morrissey has twice assaulted a fellow lawyer in a courthouse during his time as an attorney.

Morrissey was disbarred in the early 2000s after his law license was suspended and he failed to notify his clients, effectively lying to them by omission. He was also accused of forging documents and perjuring himself.

That last charge was raised after he carried on a relationship with his then 17-year-old assistant, leading to his conviction on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Morrissey eventually married her and had several children with her.

They are now separated amid accusations of child abuse, infidelity and manipulation.

Who Wants the Case?

Complicating matters is the fact that every available judge in both jurisdictions has recused themselves from hearing it. That could be because Morrissey has argued in front of many of them before or because, as a state senator, he’s one of the votes they needed to gain their seat on the bench.

It will now be up to the Virginia Supreme Court to appoint judges from other jurisdictions to hear the cases in Petersburg and Richmond.

Jarvis is seeking damages of $25,000 against Morrissey, while Morrissey is seeking the much grander sum of $1.3 million.

Both men may face challenges in proving their cases. Because Morrissey is a public figure, he must prove categorically that Jarvis knew his statements to be false when he made them — a standard called actual malice.

Jarvis, meanwhile, will have to prove that Morrissey was in fact talking about Jarvis when he made his statement to the Virginia Scope, a proposition that relies on material that isn’t yet publicly available.