RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soon, Virginians may not be able to carry some guns in certain public places.

State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) has proposed legislation that would ban Virginians from carrying semi-automatic shotguns, semi-automatic centerfire rifles and some pistols.

This comes two months after two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and a Chesapeake Walmart.

The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn’t be able to carry the guns even if they aren’t loaded.

The bill said Virginians couldn’t carry those guns on any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, public park or any place that’s open to the public.

Anyone who sells or buys an assault weapon to another person would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor under the proposed legislation.

The bill does say that any gun owners who are using the gun to hunt would still be able to take it to hunt or shoot as long as it’s kept in a locked case.

It said that antique guns, or guns that don’t work anymore, would still be allowed.

If the bill becomes law and someone breaks that law, the person could face prison time and could have to pay a minimum fine of $50,000.