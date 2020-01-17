Store owners near the Capitol hope gun rally is ‘a great day for business’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A big day expected at the Capitol Monday for a pro-gun rally with thousands of people anticipated.

For store owners in the area, they’re hoping the heavy presence translates to an increase in sales.

“It is like preparing for our next holiday like Valentine’s Day,” said Edible Arrangements Manager Tisha Wilkins. “Like there will be a lot of crowd traffic coming into the store so we’ll be fully prepared and stocked for that.”

With Governor Ralph Northam’s gun ban in Capitol Square, businesses are still expecting people to openly carry in the surrounding area.

Only one business was questioning whether or not to stay open, but the others in the area told 8News they’ll be open and welcoming to everyone.

“I think all of the protesting and all that’s gonna go on is gonna go out on the street and it definitely won’t be going on in here cause we’ll make sure of that, and everyone here is all prepared and ready,” Jo Jo’s Pizza Owner Enrico Armetta said.

Most businesses 8News spoke with said they aren’t concerned about their safety.

In the interim, Capitol Police has advised of the heavy presence on expected on Monday, so the businesses are just preparing for a busy workday.

“In a nutshell, hopefully, a great day for business for me,” Armetta said, “that’s how I’m looking at it.”

