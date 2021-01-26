Tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder launches GOP bid for Virginia governor

Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va., Friday, May 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pete Snyder, a technology entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor, formally announced plans Tuesday to seek the GOP nomination in the race for Virginia’s governor.

In a video released on Twitter, Snyder announces his bid by highlighting his experience as a “job creator” and criticizing the leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is hoping to get a second term.

“I’m running for governor because I believe we need and it’s time Virginia leads again,” Snyder says in the video. “My career has been about building businesses, creating new industries, making dreams become reality, all while disrupting the status quo.”

Snyder, who has not served in public office before, joins three other Republicans, Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), state Sen. Amanda Chase (Chesterfield) and former Pentagon official Sergio de la Peña, who have officially entered the race. Glenn Youngkin, a former co-CEO for the investment firm The Carlyle Group, has filed paperwork with the state but has yet to announce his bid.

“We’ve had eight years of failed leadership by Northam, McAuliffe and the rest of the career politicians,” Snyder continues. “It’s clear we need change.”

In 2013, Snyder was unsuccessful in his bid to become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, a position that Northam eventually won before becoming governor.

This story will be updated.