Trump endorses Youngkin in Virginia governor race

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin, the wealthy former CEO of the Carlyle Group, won the Republican nomination via convention after fellow businessman Pete Snyder conceded Monday night. He’s a former Hampton Roads resident and graduated from Norfolk Academy.

In a statement, Trump talked about Youngkin’s pro-business platform and emphasized Democratic front-runner and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s endorsement may actually hurt Youngkin, who will try to be the first Republican to win a statewide race in Virginia since 2009. Gov. Ralph Northam won the last race for governor in 2017 by 9% over Ed Gillespie.

Trump lost Virginia big in the 2020 election, by 10% to President Joe Biden, after losing by 5% to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Youngkin, like Trump, has touted himself as an outsider. He’s also been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, campaigning with him in Virginia Beach.

“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin wrote on Twitter after securing the nomination. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”

Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) won the attorney general nomination at the convention, but the Virginia GOP was still counting ballots in the lieutenant governor field on Tuesday.

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will sit down with Youngkin for an interview today. Look for updates.