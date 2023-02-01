FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s latest push to begin recreational marijuana sales was voted down by a House of Delegates panel during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Two different proposals were introduced by Del. Michael J. Webert (R-Fauquier) and Del. Keith Hodges (R-Middlesex).

The legislation from Del. Hodges would set a path for licenses to be issued at the start of next year. But it would fast-track recreational sales by specific pharmaceutical processors to July. But a substitute was introduced proposing that the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority draft regulations on the retail market that lawmakers would have to approve.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Del. Webert’s bill proposes allowing the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to begin issuing marijuana licenses in 2024 but prohibiting recreational sales until 2025. In addition, Webert said his bill would ensure tracking “from seed to sale,” set THC limits on products and impose a 12% tax rate on cannabis sales.

To read more about Virginia’s latest push for retail marijuana, click BELOW: