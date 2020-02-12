Undocumented immigrants could soon obtain a license to drive in Virginia

Capitol Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation Tuesday that could give more than 250,000 undocumented immigrants living in Virginia the opportunity to drive.

The bills for ‘Licences for All’ — Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 1211 — passed in both in the House and the Senate. The bills would allow immigrants to get a driver privilege card regardless of legal status.

Senate Bill 34 was approved by the House of Delegates in a 57-42 vote and in the Senate with a 22-18 bipartisan vote. Now both SB34 and HB1211 will go through a process of unification and corrections before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

In Virginia, in order to apply for a driver’s license, you must provide proof of legal presence. However, the SB34 — introduced by Senators Scott Surovell and Jennifer Boysko — would remove the citizenship and legal presence requirements for obtaining a driver’s privilege card or ID.

In order to obtain a driver’s privilege card, you must present an income tax return.

If the bill becomes a law it would go in effect in 2021.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events