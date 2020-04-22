Va. House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn collapsed during session

Capitol Connection
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn collapsed this afternoon during the one-day legislative session. She is now sitting and the session has reconvened.

“Speaker is going to continue to preside. We are starting soon,” said a spokesperson for Filler-Corn.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax commented on Twitter calling the Speaker “tough.”

The Virginia House of Delegates Republican Caucus also posted their comments on Twitter offering prayers for Filler-Corn.

Reporters from 8News were at the session and could see other elected officials rushing to her aid following the collapse.

Stay with 8News as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events