Va. House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn collapsed during session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn collapsed this afternoon during the one-day legislative session. She is now sitting and the session has reconvened.

“Speaker is going to continue to preside. We are starting soon,” said a spokesperson for Filler-Corn.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax commented on Twitter calling the Speaker “tough.”

Speaker @EFillerCorn is tough and will continue to preside well over the @VaHouse. So happy to hear she is okay. We are all in this together. #VirginiaStrong #COVID19 https://t.co/L91urmJH0C — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) April 22, 2020

The Virginia House of Delegates Republican Caucus also posted their comments on Twitter offering prayers for Filler-Corn.

Prayers for Speaker @EFillerCorn. Hoping she's OK. — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) April 22, 2020

Reporters from 8News were at the session and could see other elected officials rushing to her aid following the collapse.

