VA House passes bills to prevent deaths like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- On Friday, Virginia’s House of Delegates passed bills aimed at preventing the circumstances that led to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The state’s Democratic majority led the push for police reform in a special session called in the wake of these deaths, which sparked nationwide protests on racial justice. House Republicans largely voted against the proposals, blaming Democrats for refusing to compromise on what they viewed as critical policy points to ensure officer safety.

A bill banning neck restraints in Virginia was triggered by the death of George Floyd back in May. Video from the scene shows Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. As Floyd was pleading for help, saying “I can’t breath,” the officers surrounding Chauvin didn’t intervene.

In Virginia, the bill passed by the House would make it a Class 6 felony for an officer to use a neck restraint, including chokeholds.

A separate bill passed on Friday says officers who witness a serious bodily injury or a life-threatening condition caused by another officer are required to render aid. It would also require them to report acts of abuse, fraud, misconduct or wrongdoing.

House Democrats also pushed through a bill that sets a felony punishment if an officer knowingly fails to intervene when a colleague is engaging in unlawful deadly force. The legislation clarifies that the intervention has to be “objectively reasonable and possible” to prevent the excessive force.

Another bill approved on Friday seeks to prohibit no-knock warrants in Virginia. It requires officers to provide notice prior to entering a home for any search or seizure.

Many states have considered the ban after Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old EMT, was shot and killed earlier this year. Officers in Louisville, Kentucky entered her home unannounced to execute a warrant while she was asleep.

The Senate still has to approve these bills and Gov. Ralph Northam has to sign them before they can become law.

Meanwhile, a bill that would’ve eliminated qualified immunity for police officers narrowly failed after receiving a majority vote on its second reading yesterday. The bill would’ve made it easier for citizens to sue police for violating their constitutional rights.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

