RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers have re-introduced a proposal to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

The board, which would be made of independent health experts, would be tasked with reviewing the cost of certain prescription drugs and determining whether manufacturers charge too much.

Delegate Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, said there will be opportunities for prescription drug companies to defend pricing decisions during the review process.

“If those [reasons] are justified, and they can make the case that the rise in cost for this necessary medication is justifiable — with all of the data, they won’t see a change,” Delaney said.

If the board determines companies are charging more than they should, it can set a price cap — something manufacturers said could stifle innovation and make it harder for people to get the medications they need.

“It stands in the way of innovation because it sets the price,” Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America representative Stami Williams said. ”Government price setting is a really bad option for the people of Virginia.”

Jim Dau, the state director of Virginia’s American Association of Retired Persons, disagreed.

“When many [prescription drug companies] are, in fact, spending even more on promotions and marketing than research and development — it’s just laughable at this point,” Dau said.

Charlottesville resident Mara Shapiro said she spends upwards of $20,000 on medications to treat her Crohn’s and Addison’s diseases.

“Prescription drug costs are not just numbers on a bill,” Shapiro said. “They represent a choice between getting the medication you need to stay healthy and sacrificing other necessities, like paying groceries, paying bills or paying rent.”

A similar measure was passed in the Senate in 2023, but failed in the Republican-controlled House.