VCDL, NRA respond to temporary gun ban at Capitol Square, rallies planned for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Citizen’s Defense League and National Rifle Association have responded to the temporary emergency ban on guns at Capitol Square.

The move was announced by Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday afternoon. In his announcement, the governor cited ‘credible threats’ of violence linked to the rally planned for Monday.

In a statement, the VCDL says they believe the gun ban is illegal and their legal team is ‘looking at options.’

They say Monday will be a peaceful day to address legislators and are urging anyone who joins to ‘practice situational awareness’ and point out any unwanted behavior to law enforcement.

They’re working with several law enforcement agencies to keep them informed of any potential threats they become aware of.

The NRA has also responded to the ban.

“If Virginia Gov. Northam sincerely respects the efforts of the NRA and its 5 million members, he can demonstrate that respect by not infringing our rights.” – Jason Ouimet, executive director, @NRAILA #valeg — NRA (@NRA) January 15, 2020

The temporary ban goes into effect Friday, January 17 at 5 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday, January 21 until 5 p.m.