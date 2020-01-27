1  of  2
Virginia becomes 38th state to ratify ERA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers ratified the Equal Rights Amendment on Monday, making it the 38th state to do so.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), the state senator who introduced the resolution in the Senate, tweeted after the House passed the resolution 58-40. The Virginia Senate advanced the resolution earlier, voting 27-12.

Both measures had previously advanced through the House and Senate but each chamber’s resolutions had to be approved by the other chamber by the session’s midpoint, typically known as the “crossover.”

It is still unclear whether the amendment will be added to the U.S. Constitution. The final passage by the Virginia General Assembly on Monday is expected to spark legal questions on how it could be added.

