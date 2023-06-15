RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Board of Education has approved a new way for some school districts to hire teachers, and some school officials say it could be a game-changer in combating a teacher shortage.

The board approved a new alternative pathway to licensure called iTeach. It would allow teachers to get into the classroom on a provisional license and work toward their full license in an online pathway costing around $3,000.

According to the latest data, Virginia currently has around 3,500 teacher openings affecting school districts of every size.

“We have approximately 475 licensed teachers who are on provisional license at this time. Our five-year data trend suggests we will hire approximately 250 teachers this year,” Kim Hammond, Training and Development Coordinator for Newport News Public Schools said.

“We employ about 187 teachers,” Kim Riddick of Greensville County Public Schools said. “We have 43 who are currently on provisional licenses. 30 international teachers. Out of the 43 provisional licenses, 29 of those expire June 30.”

The board approved the alternative pathway for 22 districts that applied. The asynchronous, self-paced course is designed to allow teachers to work toward their full license affordably.

“The total cost of our program is $3,050 and that includes all of our training, test preparation and it also includes video access to the teaching channel,” iTeach President Andrew Rozell said.

“Individuals can engage at their time schedule, at their leisure,” Rozell said. “So, if it’s Saturday mornings or Tuesday nights. Whenever they can log in to get the coursework done is when they can actually complete it.”

The board approved iTeach with a few conditions. First, they must maintain their accreditation through the Council For The Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP). Second, participating school districts are required to have mentorship programs for new teachers.