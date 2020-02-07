1  of  4
Breaking News
Tree down on Powhite Parkway causes traffic backup in Chesterfield Tractor-trailer overturns on Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico ‘due to a heavy gust of wind’ Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured Strong winds bring down trees across Central Virginia; more than 40,000 without power
Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Virginia could soon eliminate Lee-Jackson Day, make Election Day state holiday

Capitol Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats took another step in their effort to end the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday and add one on Election Day, a legislative priority backed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Lee-Jackson holiday honors the lives of two Confederate generals from Virginia, Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. It is recognized on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. In the past, lawmakers have proposed bills that would eliminate the holiday but none have been signed into law.

Weeks ago, the Virginia Senate voted 22-18 to pass Senate Bill 601, introduced by state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), to eliminate the Lee-Jackson holiday. Late Thursday, the House passed its own measure, House Bill 108 sponsored by Del. Joseph C. Lindsey (D-Norfolk), in a 55-42 vote with three delegates not voting.

In order to ensure the same number of state holidays and find ways to make it easier to vote in Virginia, each bill proposes to make Election Day a state holiday. Each measure would still need to be approved by the other chamber during the “crossover” period before making it to Northam’s desk.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events