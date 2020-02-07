Virginia could soon eliminate Lee-Jackson Day, make Election Day state holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats took another step in their effort to end the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday and add one on Election Day, a legislative priority backed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Lee-Jackson holiday honors the lives of two Confederate generals from Virginia, Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. It is recognized on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. In the past, lawmakers have proposed bills that would eliminate the holiday but none have been signed into law.

Weeks ago, the Virginia Senate voted 22-18 to pass Senate Bill 601, introduced by state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), to eliminate the Lee-Jackson holiday. Late Thursday, the House passed its own measure, House Bill 108 sponsored by Del. Joseph C. Lindsey (D-Norfolk), in a 55-42 vote with three delegates not voting.

The House of Delegates has passed HB108 from @joelindseyva90 which would make Election Day a state holiday and eliminate the "Lee-Jackson Day" holiday.https://t.co/X1S1yPJ0Gc — VA House Democrats (@VAHouseDems) February 6, 2020

In order to ensure the same number of state holidays and find ways to make it easier to vote in Virginia, each bill proposes to make Election Day a state holiday. Each measure would still need to be approved by the other chamber during the “crossover” period before making it to Northam’s desk.

