RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats rejected another proposal from Republicans that would have banned certain teaching concepts in the state’s K-12 public schools.

The latest effort, a bill sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun), was swiftly killed along partisan lines Thursday by the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee.

The measure had originally aimed to prohibit “divisive concepts” from being taught in schools, similar language to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first executive order and bills that had already been voted down. But Del. LaRock removed the term, saying during a Feb. 24 subcommittee meeting that he “found that the bill would be better without the phrase.”

LaRock also removed provisions in the bill that would have banned teaching concepts that assert Virginia or the country “is fundamentally racist or sexist,” would make any individual feel any form of distress on the account of their race or sex and that would frame “meritocracy or traits, such as a hard work ethic, are racist or sexist or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.”

The measure that passed the Republican-controlled House of Delegates did keep five prohibitions banning teaching concepts that promote or make a student believe:

one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex

an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously

an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race or sex

an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex

an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex

On Thursday, LaRock’s bill was killed by the Senate committee on a 9-6 party-line vote. State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), chair of the committee and president pro tempore of the Senate, did not allow LaRock to address the bill after saying lawmakers who presented their bills to a subcommittee would not be allowed to speak before the full committee.

“Any comments from me at all? One moment,” LaRock asked Thursday.

“No more testimony on the bill once it’s heard in subcommittee,” Sen. Lucas responded. “I announced that early on before we started.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield), the chair of the public education subcommittee that heard LaRock’s bill on Feb. 24, shared that the panel recommended passing the measure by indefinitely, a motion that effectively kills a bill, on a 3-2 vote along party lines.

Sen. Hashmi told Lucas that the subcommittee had a “robust” discussion over the bill before reaching the recommendation. The subcommittee’s debate on Feb. 24 mirrored discussions over similar measures, with some contentious moments between lawmakers.

“The bill would make it unlawful to promote sexist, racist concepts in the classroom,” LaRock said during the subcommittee’s hearing, “but in no way would it inhibit accurately teaching history which depicts examples of racism and sexism.”

LaRock cited the Declaration of Independence and its assertion that “all men are created equal,” a reference that state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) called “somewhat offensive” because the person who penned those words, Thomas Jefferson, kept hundreds of Black people enslaved. LaRock later admitted it maybe wasn’t the best example to bring forward.

When asked to describe an “inherently divisive concept” and examples where critical race theory are being taught in Virginia’s public schools by state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), LaRock said he thinks critical race theory “can mean different things to different people.”

Critical race theory, an academic framework based on the idea that racism is systemic and is perpetuated in society, was one of the main issues during the heated election cycle. The Virginia Department of Education has stressed that critical race theory is not part of the commonwealth’s K-12 curriculum.

State Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) countered by telling other members of the subcommittee that she has read the bill multiple times and nothing in the language mentioned “divisive concepts.”

“This bill is about preventing shame,” Sen. Dunnavant said. “That’s what we’re really talking about here. There’s nothing about divisive content or anything else or even critical race theory.” Dunnavant said lawmakers “we’re all charged up” about the topic after the election and called LaRock’s effort “honest.”

“It’s quite easy to speak from one’s white privilege about this particular piece of legislation,” Sen. Locke said in response.

“See, that shames me,” Dunnavant interjected.

“Well, I’m glad that it does. Because someone like me who has had to deal with being told one’s entire life that I was inherently inferior because of my race, because of my gender, because of the way I looked,” Locke, who is Black, said.

“And now all of a sudden we care about those things and we don’t want to talk about it anymore. Just because you go around and change the words around and take out inherently divisive concepts and you mean the exact same thing.”

LaRock admitted that he would never fully understand what he hasn’t experienced, but stressed that his intentions were meant to unify lawmakers on the effort.

“If you see this as actually undermining what you described what needs to happen then you have no choice but to vote against it but I can tell you from my heart that is not the intention and I hope it wouldn’t be the effect if you were to allow this to go forward,” he told Locke.

“I’m just saying the words here say what we both believe. I don’t think that I deserve to be labeled either because I’m here earnestly trying to work and participate,” Dunnavant added.

Once the debate was over, the three Democrats on the subcommittee backed the recommendation to kill the bill with the two Republicans on the panel in opposition.