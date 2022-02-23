RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican bills to make voters show photo ID at the polls, cut the window for early voting and lift the requirement for ballot drop-off boxes died a swift death at the hands of Virginia Senate Democrats.

Several measures that passed the GOP-controlled House of Delegates on party-line votes had their day in the Virginia Senate’s Privileges and Elections Committee on Tuesday, where they were expected not to survive long.

Democrats on the committee had already used their 9-6 majority to kill similar bills from Virginia Senate Republicans. These included measures to restore the photo ID law, repeal the permanent list of absentee voters, end the use of ballot drop-off boxes for absentee ballots and limit in-person early voting to two weeks before an election.

All of these measures were rejected by the Senate committee Tuesday, votes that fulfill Democrats promise to be a “brick wall” on GOP proposals to roll back voting laws that passed under Democratic control.

Tuesday’s votes were predicted, illustrated by a press release from Senate Democrats addressing the committee meeting not long after it adjourned.

“Restricting access to the ballot box has been a tool used for over a century to keep certain communities from participating in their government,” state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) said in a statement. Making sure every Virginian can vote uninhibited resulted in record election participation, and makes us a more whole democracy where each and every one of us can be represented in our government.”

When Democrats controlled the state government, Virginia repealed its voter photo ID law, made ballot drop-off boxes permanent, opened up 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting and passed its own voting rights act — a first in the South.

With these rules in place, Youngkin won in November with more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in Virginia’s history and Republicans grabbed a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates. In a post-election report shared on Jan. 18, the Virginia Department of Elections credited the recent voting law changes for an uptick in voter registrations.

Despite the increase in voter turnout, Republicans filed several bills aimed at reversing the voting laws that Democrats passed over the last two years.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.