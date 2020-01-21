Virginia Democrats shelve proposed measures easing gun restrictions

The decision to table the measures comes a day after 22,000 people converged on Capitol Square for a pro-gun rally. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean. (WRIC photo)

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia House subcommittee that oversees proposed gun legislation decided to table nearly a dozen measures introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The Democratic-controlled firearms subcommittee of the Virginia House Public Safety Committee adjourned its meeting Tuesday after voting to reject 11 bills that would ease restrictions on gun-rights in Virginia.

Three bills that were shelved were introduced by Del. Del. John J. McGuire III (R-Goochland), including House Bill 161, which would have allowed gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a permit if they were otherwise eligible for one.

The panel also rejected multiple bills that would have permitted Virginians to bring firearms into places of religious worship.

The decision to table the measures comes a day after 22,000 people converged on Capitol Square for a pro-gun rally. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean.

