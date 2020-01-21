1  of  3
Breaking News
$5K reward offered after recent shootings cause ‘great concern’ for Farmville community Glen Allen woman dies after crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake Amelia County man charged with fatal Hull Street hit-and-run
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial | Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Virginia Democrats shelve proposed measures easing gun restrictions

Capitol Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The decision to table the measures comes a day after 22,000 people converged on Capitol Square for a pro-gun rally. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean. (WRIC photo)

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia House subcommittee that oversees proposed gun legislation decided to table nearly a dozen measures introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The Democratic-controlled firearms subcommittee of the Virginia House Public Safety Committee adjourned its meeting Tuesday after voting to reject 11 bills that would ease restrictions on gun-rights in Virginia.

Three bills that were shelved were introduced by Del. Del. John J. McGuire III (R-Goochland), including House Bill 161, which would have allowed gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a permit if they were otherwise eligible for one.

The panel also rejected multiple bills that would have permitted Virginians to bring firearms into places of religious worship.

The decision to table the measures comes a day after 22,000 people converged on Capitol Square for a pro-gun rally. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events