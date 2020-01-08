Virginia General Assembly: 2020 session begins with historic vote, Democrats in control

Virginia House of Delegates speaker-designate, Eileen Filler-Corn, left, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, along with State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, right, applaud during remarks on their legislative agenda at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats made history Wednesday when they unanimously elected Eileen Filler-Corn as new House Speaker on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly session.

Filler-Corn, a Democrat representing Fairfax County, is the first woman to hold the role of speaker in the body’s 401-year history.

“Today, we set out to accomplish the job you sent us here to do. And we anticipate these next 60 days will be busy and successful,” Filler-Corn said Wednesday.

"I pledge to serve with fairness."

This year’s session convenes with Democrats in control of the state legislature for the first time in over two decades and a historically diverse General Assembly. Filler-Corn addressed the “many firsts” this session has already fulfilled in her prepared remarks Wednesday.

“We will have the first women of color to lead committees, and have a historically diverse group of committee chairs and vice-chairs. And these leaders are Members of the most diverse House of Delegates in Virginia history,” the new speaker said. “This House is not only diverse in terms of race or gender. The Members of this House represent a wide range of experience, thought, orientation, religion and backgrounds. We are truly a body that represents all the people.”

