Virginia GOP lieutenant governor’s race results: Sears jumps to early lead over Davis, Hugo for LG nomination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winsome Sears, the first Black Republican woman to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly, has emerged as the leading contender for the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor after two rounds of vote counting in the ranked-choice nomination contest.

Sears, who represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004, has received 34% of the weighted vote after round two, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). With the ranked-choice system, candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated after each round until one reaches a majority.

Maeve Rigler, a business executive and attorney, was eliminated from the race first, followed by Puneet Ahluwalia, a lobbyist and business consultant with the lobbying firm The Livingston Group.

Del. Glenn Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach), who lost out on the nomination for lieutenant governor in the 2017 primary, and Timothy Hugo, a former state delegate who represented Fairfax but lost his House seat to a Democrat in 2019, are neck-and-neck but both trail Sears by double digits following the second round.

Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran and national security company executive, appears to be on the verge of being eliminated after getting 13.5% of the vote after round two.

More than 53,000 Republicans were certified as delegates for the party’s “unassembled convention” on May 8 but just over 30,000 cast ballots for the GOP’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Votes were weighted for the convention, with the state party allocating a certain number of votes to local voting units based on previous turnout for Republican candidates.

The GOP also opted for ranked-choice voting for the convention, requiring convention delegates to list the candidates they support in orders. After each round, the candidate in last place is eliminated and the votes from convention delegates who had them in their first slot are redistributed to people’s second choices. This process continues until one candidate receives a majority.

The official duties of Virginia’s lieutenant governor are to preside over the Virginia Senate as the president of the chamber and to succeed the governor if they were to leave office for any reason before their term is over.

As president of the Virginia Senate, the lieutenant governor casts tie-breaking votes when senators are split on a measure and can make rulings on disputes between lawmakers.

Six Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in a primary on June 8. The general election will be on Nov. 2.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.