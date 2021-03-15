Virginia GOP settles on nominating method with May convention looming

Capitol Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Voting in Virginia

Voting poll location sign in Chesterfield on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo: Nicole McMullin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Republican Party of Virginia finally agreed on a method to pick nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, settling on a May 8 convention with up to 37 remote voting locations after months of interparty battles over a nominating process.

The Virginia GOP’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, drew intense criticism from local party leaders and Virginia’s past Republican governors in the months before a final deal was reached Friday.

The committee voted Friday to allow up to 37 polling locations across the commonwealth for delegates to use, going away from a single-site convention which was deemed unfeasible. A ranked-choice voting system will be utilized for the convention.

The deal was reached less than two months before the convention is set to take place.

A Republican candidate has not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. At this point, three GOP candidates are challenging House incumbents in the convention.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events