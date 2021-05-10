Virginia GOP vote-counting updates: Youngkin ahead of Snyder, Chase for Republican gubernatorial nomination after 2nd round

Campaign observers, tellers and candidates stand and listen to the Virginia GOP’s head teller on May 10, 2021. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The crowded field of Republicans competing for the party’s nomination for Virginia governor has been whittled down to five, with Glenn Youngkin getting nearly 33% of the weighted vote after two rounds of counting.

Octavia Johnson, a former Roanoke City Sheriff, and Peter Doran, the former CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, failed to get even one percent of the weighted vote and were eliminated after the first two rounds.

While more than 53,000 Republicans were certified as convention delegates for Saturday’s nominating convention, a little over 30,000 cast their ballots. The party opted for ranked-choice voting for the convention, requiring the winning candidate to get over 50% of the weighted vote.

You can watch livestreams of the vote counting here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.