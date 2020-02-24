Virginia gun laws: Senate Committee to hear numerous gun control bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gun control debate takes center stage Monday as lawmakers are expected to a near a number of gun control bills.

A Senate Committee is going to hear a number of bills that if signed into law, would allow localities to pass their own gun control laws and a red flag law among others.

When it comes to controlling firearms by localities, one bill being heard would grant the authority for localities to make thier own gun control laws. Another bill hotly contested during this year’s session would stop someone who has a ‘substantial risk of injury to themselves or others’ from buying, transporting or having a firearm.

Last week lawmakers voted to kill a ban on assault weapons. Lawmakers also signed a bill limiting handgun purchases to once a month.

The committee will also discuss a bill that would require a background check from any firearm transfer. Anyone who sells a firearm without getting a background check first would be found guilty of a class six felony.

To view the full docket, click here.

Stay with 8News for updates on these bills.