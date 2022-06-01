RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Democrats chose Del. Don Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) as their leader on Wednesday, more than a month after voting to remove the former House minority leader.

Del. Scott, a lawyer, was picked over two other Democratic state delegates for the leadership role. He is the first Black person to serve as Virginia House minority leader.

Scott led a push to oust Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), the first woman and Jewish person to serve as Virginia House Speaker in the House of Delegates’ 400-year history, as minority leader.

But the caucus removed Del. Filler-Corn on April 27 without electing a new caucus leader, waiting until Wednesday’s session on the state budget to hold a vote. In his first statement after the vote, Scott took aim at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and GOP lawmakers.

“I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians,” Scott said in his statement. “They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”

The caucus elected Scott as minority leader over Del. Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria), the caucus chairwoman, and Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax).

The leadership change comes after House Republicans won a majority in the 100-member chamber last November and wielded that power during the regular 2022 General Assembly session to reject several Democratic-backed proposals.

