Virginia House Democrats take step towards eliminating qualified immunity for police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Democrats took another step Thursday towards eliminating qualified immunity, a defense that is often used to prevent officers from facing civil lawsuits.

A bill making it easier to sue law enforcement for misconduct advanced 47-45 in Virginia’s House of Delegates on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the legislation was killed in committee and then revived after some changes were made. Opponents of the bill were also accused of using racist language during a debate.

Democrats say the legal bar is too high for law enforcement to be held accountable in excessive force cases.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police says, of all the proposals in the special session, this one has drawn the most opposition. If the bill becomes a law, the group said it’s expecting a mass exodus of officers fearing frivolous lawsuits.

House Republicans say eliminating these protections could hamstring officers who have to make split second decisions in life or death situations.

If the bill passes the House, it still faces an uphill battle in the Virginia Senate, where some Democrats felt the issue was too complicated for a special session.

The bill won a majority in the House on Thursday but still needs to win approval one more time on Friday. If it passes, it will go back to the Senate for consideration.

This story is developing.