RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Democrats will pick a new leader Wednesday when lawmakers return to the state Capitol to vote on a budget.

The caucus voted to remove Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) as minority leader during the General Assembly’s veto session on April 27 without electing a new one.

Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) led the effort to oust Filler-Corn, the first woman and person of the Jewish faith to serve as Virginia House Speaker in the House of Delegates’ 400-year history.

Scott also called for Del. Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria) to be removed as caucus chairwoman but Democratic state delegates opted to keep her in the role.

On Wednesday, the caucus will vote between Scott, Herring and Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax) for minority leader, according to multiple lawmakers.

But the list of candidates is not limited to those three as any Virginia House Democrat seeking the minority leader job can put their name up for consideration before the vote, the lawmakers told 8News. If Herring is elected as minority leader, a vote would take place to fill the role of caucus chair.

The leadership change comes after House Republicans won a majority in the 100-member chamber last November and wielded that power during the regular 2022 General Assembly session to reject several Democratic-backed proposals.

Scott declined to comment directly on Wednesday’s vote, instead only telling 8News on Tuesday that he “looks forward to Democrats taking back control of the House of Delegates.”

The offices of Herring and Sullivan did not respond to requests for comment.