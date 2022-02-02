Virginia house passes bill requiring race blind Governor’s School admissions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would prevent Virginia Governor’s Schools from using race as a factor in admissions passed the House of Delegates today in a narrow vote.

HB 127 patroned by Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) gained 50 yes votes and 48 no votes on Wednesday.

According to Virginia LIS, if adopted the law would prohibit these schools from discriminating against students or giving preferential treatment to them based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. These schools would also not be able to seek information on any of these descriptors during the admissions process unless they are required by federal law.

The bill seeks to prevent “proxy discrimination” which is defined as “the use of a facially neutral factor in student admissions that correlates with race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin for the purpose of discriminating against or granting a preference to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.” This means schools would not be able to consider factors such as regional or feeder school caps, quotas for certain groups or geographic factors.

According to a release from Virginia House Republicans, this bill will also require middle schools to equally prepare students for the higher-level high school programs.

“Today many students, based on their ZIP code, are denied equal access to the classes necessary to prepare them for success in our most rigorous Governor’s Schools,” said Education Committee Chair Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. “House Bill 127 not only ensures equal access to our Governor’s Schools without discrimination, but also that every child in a middle school served by a Governor’s School has equal access to the courses necessary for their success.”

Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond) brought up the topic of diversity in Governor’s Schools last month during a House of Delegates panel about education. Bourne questioned Aimee Rogstad Guidera, then secretary-designee of education, asking her about ways she believes the commonwealth can ensure all students have opportunities and are not shut out of the enrollment process. The governor’s school discussion came after the Richmond Times-Dispatch revealed that white students were accepted to Maggie Walker Governor’s School at a rate nearly four times higher than Black students.

Guidera said the process should be “colorblind” and merit-based.

Progress Virginia, a group focused on promoting racial equity in Virginia stated in an email release on Jan. 25 that they would not be supporting the bill.

The group stated that the bill directly responded to the findings that Maggie Walker Governor’s School was admitting Black students at a much lower rate. Progress Virginia said that after adjusting the admissions process the school was able to bring in a more diverse class of students.

The Progress Virginia email stated, “But some parents in the community don’t like the changes that were made to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to attend.”

According to their statement, ignoring race and other identifying factors can further contribute to racial injustice.

In order for House Bill 127 to become law, it must first be passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate and then be signed by the governor.