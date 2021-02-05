Virginia House passes bill to legalize marijuana ahead of Senate vote

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open Monday, March 2, 2020, as the state begins a slow rollout of a program that will allow residents with certain health conditions to use the plant for medicinal purposes. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates voted Friday to legalize marijuana for those 21 years and older, an effort backed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) that will be voted on by the Senate later in the day.

If passed and signed by Northam, Virginia would become the first in the South to authorize recreational use of cannabis.

While the proposed target date for legal sales was pushed back in the Senate, an amendment was introduced to eliminate the civil penalty that comes with decriminalization by July.

“If we know we’re going down the road of legalizing, it seems to me that the repeal of simple possession at a minimum should take effect July 1 of this year,” state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond, who introduced the change, said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in January.

On Friday, the House voted 55-42, with two state delegates abstaining, to approve its bill.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.