Virginia house passes bill to remove Harry Byrd statue from Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill on Wednesday to remove a statue of Harry Byrd Sr. from the Capitol grounds. The bill passed with a 63-34 vote.

House Bill 2208, introduced by Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) directs the Department of General Services to remove the statue and then store it until the General Assembly decides how to dispose of it.

Byrd, a Democrat, served as governor and U.S. senator. He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

The bill will be reviewed by the senate, where it is expected to pass, next. Gov. Ralph Northam has previously indicated his willingness to sign the bill into law after it passes the house and senate.